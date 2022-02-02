Snoop Dogg Gives Update on His Missing Dog Frank

After a harrowing few days, Snoop Dogg has been reunited with his missing dog, Frank. The rapper revealed on Tuesday that his beloved French Bulldog had been found and returned to him in good health. He thanked his Instagram followers for the part they played in saving Frank.

Snoop Dogg posted a missing dog flyer on Instagram on Sunday, asking for help finding Frank before it was too late. On Sunday, he shared a video where he personally thanked the couple that brought the dog home, as well as all the followers that helped spread the word. He even tagged one of Frank’s rescuers in the post, sending some Instagram traffic his way and indirectly promoting his music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to thank you all for returning the dog back to us. We appreciate that Frank made his way back home,” Snoop Dogg said in the video. “We appreciate all the love and the support we got on Instagram to get the dog back. And to the lovely couple that brought the dog back, I got some gifts for y’all for looking out. D-O-dub, appreciate y’all!”

For those just catching up, Snoop Dogg revealed that Frank had gone missing at around 7:30 p.m. local time in South Los Angeles on Sunday. He offered a reward for anyone who found him, along with a phone number where he could be reached. Snoop’s fans mobilized at once, making sure that as many eyes as possible were on that flyer.

It’s not clear what kind of special gifts Snoop Dogg is giving to the couple that found Frank and brought him home, or if these are separate from the cash reward promised on the flyer. We may never know, as Snoop has made several posts since then without mentioning the hunt for Frank. The person he tagged in his post hasn’t posted anything new since December.

Snoop Dogg is a well-known dog lover. If his stage name wasn’t a strong enough hint, the rapper is hosting the Puppy Bowl for the second year in a row this month. Once again, he is co-hosting the event with Martha Stewart on Sunday, Feb. 13. According to a report by PEOPLE, Snoop Dogg will coach the challenging Team Fluff while Stewart will coach last year’s champions, Team Ruff.

“I’m honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the ‘woof’ with the magnificent Martha Stewart!” Snoop Dogg said in a press release when the news was confirmed. Stewart added: “I’m so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!”