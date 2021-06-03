Netflix's Adorable New Dog Movie Is No. 1 Right Now

✖

Netflix recently premiered an adorable new dog movie, titled Dog Gone Trouble, and it is the number one movie on the streaming service right now. The animated film stars rapper Sean "Big Sean" Andersen as the voice of Trouble, a very pampered dog who lives with a wealthy older woman but must "learn to live in the real world while trying to escape from his former owner's greedy children," after she dies. The movie was originally simply titled Trouble, but Netflix re-titled it after acquiring the streaming rights.

In addition to Big Sean, Dog Gone Trouble also features the voices of Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill), Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Marissa Winokur (Hairspray), Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS), Joel McHale, (Community), and Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings). Comedian Hardland Williams, who co-wrote the film, provides a character voice as well, along with rapper Snoop Dogg, WWE superstar Seth Rollins, and Hollywood icon Betty White. Additionally, famed dog trainer Cesar Millan, musician Jason Mraz, and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre voice animated versions of themselves.

🐕🐾 DOG GONE TROUBLE is now on Netflix 🐾🐕 The privileged life of a pampered dog named Trouble is turned upside-down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big-city streets. pic.twitter.com/UMkrZgaFPc — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) May 28, 2021

In a review of Dog Gone Trouble, CSM writer Jennifer Green offered some insight for parents who may be considering watching the movie with their children. "Younger kids may find Trouble's predicament sad, if not a little scary. Animated skirmishes with other dogs, oncoming traffic, a menacing animal tracker seen one time with a gun, and a gang of dancing squirrels are more funny than frightening."

"The same goes for a short stint in the dog pound, where one inmate plays soulful prison music with his paws," Green continued. She concluded her review by offering an assessment on the moral of the story. "The film's messages are that home is where the heart is, and love and family are more important than wealth and possessions," Green stated."

Many Netflix subscribers have taken to Twitter to share their reactions after watching the film, with some finding they were not big fans of it, and others enjoying it very much. "Dog Gone Trouble is such a cute movie," one user tweeted. "Dog Gone Trouble is gonna make me cry omg," another added.