‘SNL’ Alum Rob Riggle Recalls His Military UFO Experience

Comedian Rob Riggle has had a great second act in life after his exit from the U.S. Marine Corps and his entrance into comedy. He made his mark on Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show, but before his break, he was part of the U.S. Marines in Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

During a recent chat with Pete Holmes on the You Made It Weird podcast, Riggle detailed his encounter seeing an apparent UFO in the sky from Macedonia to Kosovo. The comedian was in charge of taking care of the media with the troops, spending the first night of the travel in a field. Then the sky lit up.

“We’re just shooting the s—t, and all of a sudden, the whole ridgeline lights up but in blue and red and white lights, like I’ve never seen before. And I’m talking about an entire ridgeline,” he tells Holmes. “And I’m sitting there looking and I go, ‘What the eff is that?

“The guy with me was a cameraman. Old crusty cameraman, beard and everything. He goes, ‘It’s a UFO man,’” he continued. Riggle then doubts it, while the camera guy doubles down, noting how it is spanning miles in the sky. Then poof, gone.

Was it otherworldly happenings in the sky near an impending war zone or could it have been a flimsy trick by the enemy to keep people confused and worried? The answers won’t be come easy.

This is only the latest dive from military veterans about UFOs and encounters with unidentified intelligence. This podcast appearance from Riggle coincides with the most recently Congressional testimony on the UAP phenomenon.

We’re still not any closer to finding out if these are aliens from another planet, future humans, underwater mutates or something unknown at this point. In the end, the real discovery was the journey and those we met along the way. Which would still be rife with disappointment.

If you want to check out more of Riggle and UFOs, his series Rob Riggle Global Investigator has an episode devoted UFOs and Area 51 in Nevada.