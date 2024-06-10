Apparent UFO Flies at Street Level in Wild Video: What's The Story?

The apparent UFO has some questioning things, while others are trying to see where it's fake.

The latest UFO sighting video comes from Tehran, Iran and it raises a few eyebrows along the way for people on the ground. According to The Daily Star, people from all angles seemed to film a classic UFO flying over the city in four different locations back at the end of May. If it is a fake or some type of unknown vehicle, it is quite flashy.

The vehicle seen in the videos shows a lot of bright green lights, the traditional shape of a "flying saucer," and it's just making its way across the sky. If you told me it was a carnival ride that managed to go airborne, not many people would be able to deny it.

Some folks are ready to believe it is a true encounter with a UFO. "We got mfs testing actual bodies in Peru and US colonels telling us the interdimensional karma aliens are real. At this point, there's no reason not to believe or take these things seriously," the Daily Star points out one person wrote on Reddit.

Others were calling it a possible drone swarm, which seems like a similar stretch to the UFO. Then another was convinced he could see an "artificial digital zoom" that was made in the edit of the video, saying it was a fake "from miles away."

"I don't know. I don't think I could know with video nowadays. Unless a mass arrival began. Otherwise, the technology of video editing has kinda negated the ability of basic ufo videos to show proof," another wrote.

It is far from the first time Iran and UFOs have grabbed headlines. Back in April, the nation claimed to have shot down "several small, unidentified flying objects" over the Isfahan province. The problem here is that Iran and Israel have been launching attacks at each other as part of the latter's Gaza invasion in response to attacks in October.

Both nations launched attacks at each other, mostly in response to each other and without any major casualties. It's nothing new, but it is a different set of circumstances than we usually encounter in the United States. So is it a fake? Is it real? Is it a new secret UN weapon? Is it just a carny who enjoys Doctor Who too much? We may never know.