Pentagon Confirms Commercial Flight Had ‘Near Miss’ With UFO

The Pentagon is apparently confirming that a commercial airliner had a very close encounter with a UFO over the East Coast of the U.S., according to TMZ. A new report covered 757 instances and sightings that took place over the past year off the coast of New York.

The airline crew on the flight in question reported that they appeared to have a “near miss” with a “cylindrical object” over the Atlantic Ocean, reporting it to the FAA. The date of the incident isn’t revealed, but it is under investigation by the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It doesn’t mean there are aliens at the other end of this reported encounter, especially given how much stuff is floating up in the sky.

“It is important to underscore that, to date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology,” the report stresses.

The report comes on the heels of another round of testimonies on Capitol Hill regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena or UAP, the new preferred moniker for UFOs. According to the New York Post, of the 757 cases included in the report covering May 2023 to June 2024, only 300 have had explanations behind their cause. The others are still up in the air.

Will the new presidential administration grease the wheels of UFO/UAP disclosure in 2025? It seems like people could soon know more than they ever expected from official sources, then they can decided if they believe it or not.