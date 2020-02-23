‘Riverdale’ Star Skeet Ulrich to Exit Series Ahead of Next Season’s Premiere

There’s set to be a big shake-up on the next season of Riverdale. According to TV Line, Skeet Ulrich, who has played F.P. Jones, the father of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), since Season 1, is set to leave the series after Season 4.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich said in a statement to TV Line regarding his departure from the series. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

TV Line reported that Ulrich has a couple of opportunities already lined up. The actor is set to co-star in the upcoming Tom Hanks film Bios and will also appear in the Quibi series, #FreeRayShawn. It is currently unclear how Ulrich’s character will be written out of the series.

Ulrich isn’t the only member of the Riverdale cast who is set to make an exit at the end of Season 4. Marisol Nichols, who has played Hermoine Lodge, the mother of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), since the first season of the series, will also not be returning to The CW show for Season 5, per TV Line. Like Ulrich, Nichols also sent a statement to TV Line in which she acknowledged that she was thankful for her time on Riverdale, but that she was looking forward to her future outside of the series.

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” Nichols told TV Line. “We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Riverdale‘s showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, confirmed that Ulrich and Nichols are set to exit the series. He also provided a statement to TV Line regarding the surprising news.

“Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people,” his statement read. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”