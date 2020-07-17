Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale Reportedly 'Casually' Dating

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood and actress Lucy Hale are reportedly casually dating, according to TMZ, who posted a photo of the two hiking together on Wednesday at Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles. According to sources, Hale reached out to Underwood after his recent split from Cassie Randolph, and the two "have been seeing each other a lot."

Sources say Underwood and Hale have gone on a few "casual hike dates" over the past few weeks, and the two reportedly have mutual friends. In 2018, Hale participated in an interview with PEOPLE, where she discussed Underwood's upcoming season of The Bachelor, saying that she was "super excited" he had been chosen. "He's wholesome," she said. "He's a good guy it seems like. He's really beautiful to watch."

(Photo: Getty / Jon Kopaloff / Matt Winkelmeyer)

During his season of The Bachelor, Underwood chose Randolph as his winner and the two dated for almost two years before announcing their split in May. "He is moving on as much as he can, has been dating and is excited about this new chapter," a source recently told Us Weekly of Underwood. "There is no chance that Colton and Cassie will get back together."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight this month, Hale said she feels "more single than ever." "If anything during this time it's taught [me] — because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone — I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine," she said before revealing, "I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous. Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense."

The 31-year-old added that one of the essential qualities in a partner for her is a sense of humor, "and I have a specific sense of humor." "I physically do not have a type. I've dated everything cross the board," she continued, sharing that her type is "someone who's confident and comfortable in their skin."

"There's so many insecure men out there and I can't do that. I've dated that. Don't want that," she explained before sharing more of the qualities she wants in a partner. "Work ethic, drive, passion. I don't care what you do, just love it. Do everything a hundred and ten percent. A good moral compass. Just a good person. It's very simple what I'm looking for, but that's hard. Simple qualities are harder to find."

"I'm not settling for anything less than what I'm looking for," she said. "Because why? Why would I?"