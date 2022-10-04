Singer Alfaaz Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car

Punjabi singer Alfaaz, real name Amanjot Singh Panwar, has been hospitalized in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the Mohali district in Punjab, India on Saturday, Oct. 1. The beloved singer, known for songs like "Rikshaw" and "Haye Mera Dil," is said to be in the ICU Fortis Hospital suffering from injuries to his head, arms, and legs.

The incident took place Saturday night when Alfaaz and three of his friends visited a dhaba on Landran-Banur road. While there, they met an employee of the dhaba named Vicky, a resident of Raipur Rani in Panchkula district who reportedly had monetary issues with the dhaba's owner, The Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurcharan Singh, told The Indian Express. Per the SHO, "Vicky had met Alfaaz and requested him to help him to get his money from the dhaba owner. Alfaaz asked the dhaba owner about the issue. The dhaba owner told Alfaaz that Vicky is his worker and a drunkard, and creates scene every day."

The incident occurred after Alfaaz met the dhaba owner and Vicky came to the understanding that he would not get his money back. As he attempted to flee the scene pick-up truck from the dhaba, "Vicky hit Alfaaz who was also standing outside the dhaba and injured him." The Hindustan Times reported that the singer was then transported to Fortis Hospital with injuries to his head, arms, and legs. He regained consciousness Sunday, with Alfaaz's friend and fellow singer Honey Singh sharing in a later update that Alfaaz was "still serious" and "in ICU." Honey Singh asked his fans to "pls pray for him." No further updates have been provided at this time, and it remains unclear if Alfaaz is still hospitalized or if he has since been discharged.

The incident was reported to the SHO on Sunday afternoon. The SHO confirmed, "we have recovered the vehicle and arrested the accused." DSP (City-2) H S Bal later confirmed to The Indian Express that the incident is currently under investigation. A case has since been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 336, "whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others," 337, "whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of other," and 279, "rash driving."