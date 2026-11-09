Shocking Incident Reported at Jamie Foxx’s Halloween Party

Jamie Foxx’s 2026 Halloween party was forced to shut down early after a shocking incident occurred.

Law enforcement insiders close to the situation told TMZ that officers and paramedics responded to a call after a man was stabbed in the neck during the annual event at the comedian/actor’s Thousand Oaks, California, residence.

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The sources revealed that the man suffered a “superficial” wound and was treated at the scene.

A video of the incident showed multiple people in handcuffs while dozens of party attendees were told to leave Foxx’s property. Law enforcement notably arrested another male for assault with a deadly weapon.

Although he hosts the Halloween party every year, it was unclear whether Foxx was at the event when the stabbing took place.

The stabbing also occurred just before it was reported that Foxx and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, welcomed their first child together. This is the Annie star’s third child. He has two daughters from previous relationships: Anelise, 18, and Corinne, 21.

Foxx previously spoke about welcoming another child as he nears 60. “About to be back in the drop-off line,” he declared during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I wasn’t on the fence about it, but being 58… you know what I’m saying?”

He also discussed how old he will be when his newborn hits certain ages. “I even tell my girl, I said, ‘Look, just hang in there for 12 years.’ If I’m 58, 12 years I’ll be 70 … you’ll just put a blanket over my thighs, give me some tapioca pudding…”