Major Life Update on Jamie Foxx

It’s official — Jamie Foxx is a father of three! The actor and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, recently welcomed their first child together.

The Annie star is the father of daughters Anelise, 18, and Corinne, 21. Both are from previous relationships.

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Foxx and Huckstepp were first romantically linked in August 2023, when they were seen having dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu, California. In January 2025, reports said the duo had called it quits.

However, Foxx and Huckstepp were spotted at Nobu a few months after their alleged split. In May of this year, multiple sources confirmed that the couple was expecting their first child together.

Foxx and Huckstepp have an age gap of more than 20 years.

The actor previously spoke out about preparing to welcome the child while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I got a baby on the way… still got it!” he declared

Foxx also jokingly stated, “About to be back in the drop-off line. I wasn’t on the fence about it, but being 58… you know what I’m saying?”

He also recalled speaking with Al Pacino right before the actor welcomed his young child at 83.

“I did run into Al Pacino, so if I was ever on the fence, I wasn’t on the fence when I talked to him. I was like, ‘Al, what’s up?’ [He said] ‘Ah, Jamie, good to see ya. I was worried about ya, Jamie,” Foxx said, referring to his 2023 medical emergency.

After Pacino told him that he was having a baby, Foxx stated, “I said, ‘Al, how old are you?’ He said, ‘84.’ I said, ‘Man, you’re gonna be 84 years old back in the drop-off line.’”

To which Pacino said, “84 years old, back in the drop-off line, every time I get out, they pull me back in.”

When Kimmel asked if he’s done the math of how old he will be when his youngest hits certain ages, Foxx added, “I even tell my girl, I said, ‘Look, just hang in there for 12 years.’ If I’m 58, 12 years I’ll be 70 … you’ll just put a blanket over my thighs, give me some tapioca pudding…”