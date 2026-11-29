Gypsy Rose Blanchard has confirmed that she is not in a new relationship less than two months after her former on-again, off-again partner, Ken Urker, died.

Rumors circulated that the former Life After Lock Up star was spotted having dinner at a Chinese buffet in Houma, Louisiana, with her and Urker’s daughter, Aurora, and a mystery man the Daily Mail identified as Nichollas “Nick” Lee.

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A source told the media outlet that it was too soon for Blanchard to bring another man around her and Urker’s 1-year-old daughter. “I can tell you with certainty [Urker] would have a problem with Aurora being around that man or any man, for that matter. Her dad died last month. This s–t is too soon.”

Lee notably has a rap sheet, which includes 2011 domestic battery and DUI charges. At one point, he was ordered to enroll in a 26-week program for abusive men, only to complete 10 out of the 14 required classes before being “revoked” from it.

In 2017, Lee was involved in a brawl at a bar in Louisiana. After being questioned, he ran off but was taken into custody shortly after. He had an active contempt-of-court warrant after he failed to pay a $300 fine for failing to appear in court.

Last year, his ex, whom he shares a daughter with, claimed in a custody battle that he had been “physically abusive towards her on many occasions.” She also alleged that he “regularly consumes alcohol and becomes violent,” as well as abused prescription medication and had a “history of mental health issues.”

After Lee’s rap sheet surfaced, Blanchard took to social media to confirm that she and Lee are just friends. “He is someone who has been knowing my family for a long time, and we have been hanging out,” she explained, per Page Six. “All of us from down the bayou know one another and have connections between all of us because we are from a small town.”

Blanchard also described Lee as a “private bayou guy with no interest in anyone’s bulls—.”

“Nick is not my boyfriend,’ she stated.

Blanchard further stated that she was “aware” of Lee’s past. “Everyone has a past, but that isn’t the person that I know today,” she pointed out. “Everything that I know about him, he is proven to be a loyal friend, compassionate, protective, and a caring father, regardless of how much he is allowed interaction with his children.”

She then noted that “baby mama drama” is “for the birds.”