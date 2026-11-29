John Stamos is mourning the loss of his good friend, Beach Boys frontman Mike Love.

Shortly after news broke that Love died at 85, the Full House star took to Instagram to pay tribute.

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“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that. I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought,” he wrote in the post, which featured a drawing of Love. “Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much. Mike Love Unfinished by me.”

Stamos and Love first met in the early ’80s, when the actor was playing Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. The duo stayed friends for more than 40 years, leading to numerous music and TV collaborations. Stamos even appeared in the music video for the Beach Boys’ single “Kokomo,” playing percussion. He also recorded a version of “Forever” for the band’s 1992 album Summer in Paradise.

Love officiated Stamos’ 2018 wedding to Caitlin McHugh.

During a Beach Boys performance in Cincinnati last month, Stamos spoke to attendees about Love’s health.

“[Mike] is here tonight,” Stamos shared. “He’s been going through some health issues. He’s had to cancel some shows. But he would not miss tonight. We sort of said ‘stay home,’ but he was like, ‘No, I’m going to Cincinnati.’ … It’s what he loves the most. He loves the audience. He loves the music. He knows how important it is to all of you.”

Stamos then helped Love to the stage, where he performed the performance while sitting in a chair.

The singer had been struggling with health woes for the past couple of years, which caused numerous performance cancellations. After Love’s Cincinnati performance, the band had to cancel its performances at Walt Disney World. Instead, Stamos performed with his group, the California Sound.

Love passed away on Nov. 28 following a medical emergency.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” the singer’s publicist confirmed. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

