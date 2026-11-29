Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianne Hough has parted ways with Peloton instructor Adrian Williams following a brief romance.

Hough confirmed the news, telling TMZ that she and Williams dated but are no longer together. Sources close to the former couple said the relationship ended abruptly, and it was unclear what led to the split or who ended it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The now-exes were spotted together as recently as last weekend.

Insiders also said the duo started dating over the summer after meeting through a mutual friend in “the wellness community.”

Following the breakup, Hough took to her Instagram Stories to post a cryptic message about “love” and “trust.”

“May you attract someone who pours as much love and care into you as you pour into them,” she wrote, while also crediting author Yung Pueblo.

Hough then shared another Pueblo in a follow-up post. “The highest currency is not attention, it’s trust.”

Although he hasn’t spoken out about the split yet, Williams also took to Instagram and shared a video of himself petting his dog, Frankie. “Grateful for this little guy,” he captioned the post.

The break-up occurred just a couple of months after Hough hinted that she may not be single at the 2026 Emmys.

At the time, she told E! News, “I might not be single. There’s a lot to discuss off camera.”

Hough was previously married to hockey player Brooks Laich. The former couple was married from 2017 until 2020. Their split was finalized in 2022.