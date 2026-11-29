Following her recent appearance on The View, former co-host Candace Cameron Bure claims she was “duped” into joining the daytime talk show more than a decade ago.

While appearing on the McBride Rewind podcast last week, the Full House alum opened up about her experience on The View.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was kind of duped. Raven [Symoné] will say the same thing,” she explained. She and Symoné, along with Michelle Collins, signed on as The View co-hosts around the same time. “We were both told that the show was going to be pop culture and evergreen topics and not politics.”

The actress further explained, “I’d seen it in the past, but they had a new producer. I’d guest cohosted a couple of times. I didn’t realize I was actually auditioning for the seat.”

Bure also remembered telling the show she wasn’t “comfortable” talking about politics. “I actually don’t even know if I know enough, but to actually verbalize all of the opinions… I’ve never talked about politics with my family growing up.”

However, Bure said she was reassured that the show was “steering away from politics” and would be “much more about social issues” and pop culture.

“And then, it was like, it just turned into politics, and Donald Trump entered the race, and, you know, all hell broke loose,” she pointed out.

Bure went on to discuss being the “token conservative” on the talk show. “I knew I was going to be the conservative on the panel no matter what. Even with social topics, you can be morally conservative or not, but I know me. I’m me all the time. I’ve never changed who I am over the years.”

“I’ve been very consistent my whole life and in my Christian faith and my beliefs,” she continued. “So, I’m always going to represent that point of view, no matter what topic we’re talking about. But once it turned very political, I was like, I didn’t sign up for this.”

Bure was only on The View for seasons 19 and 20 (2015 to 2016).