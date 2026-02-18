Shia LaBeouf Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted 2 Men in New Orleans

LaBeouf is facing two charges of simple battery after being arrested Tuesday in New Orleans.

The Megalopolis actor, 39, was taken into custody just after midnight on Tuesday outside a bar in the city’s French Quarter after his alleged involvement in a pair of assaults, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department were called to the Royal Street establishment at approximately 12:45 a.m. after two men reported being assaulted, police confirmed to USA Today. Investigators claimed LaBeouf was “causing a disturbance and becoming increasing[ly] aggressive” at a nearby business.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Shia LaBeouf attends the “Megalopolis” red carpet during the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

After he was removed, the Transformers actor is accused of hitting a man in the vicinity with his closed fists several times, after which he briefly left the area. When he returned, LaBeouf was allegedly acting “even more aggressive,” and began to strike the same man again as bystanders attempted to hold him back.

The actor is then accused of assaulting another man by punching him in the nose, after which he was restrained until police arrived. He was then taken to the hospital for “treatment of unknown injuries,” at which point he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

While it remains unclear what caused the alleged altercation, LaBeouf, who has spoken publicly in recent years about his sobriety, had reportedly been hanging out in the New Orleans area and frequenting numerous bars for the city’s Mardi Gras celebration, according to reports from TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Shia LaBeouf attends the “Megalopolis” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

This is just the latest of LaBeouf’s legal issues, as the former Disney Channel star has found himself in trouble with the law multiple times over the years. In 2014, LaBeouf pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge after an incident at a Broadway show, and three years later, he pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction in 2017.

In 2020, LaBeouf also faced two misdemeanor charges of petty theft and battery after an incident in Los Angeles. Then, last July, the Holes star settled a lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in 2020 after the singer had accused him of repeated physical, emotional and mental abuse during their relationship.