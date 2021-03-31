Sharon Stone Reveals Britney Spears Sent Her a Letter Asking for Help in 2007

✖

Amid the ongoing "Free Britney" movement renewed by the February release of Framing Britney Spears, Sharon Stone is detailing the emotional message she received from Spears more than a decade ago. Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday, the Casino star revealed that Spears sent her a letter asking for help in 2007 around the time the singer made headlines for shaving her head in February of that year.

Stone made the revelation after Clarkson asked her about Spears' Instagram post earlier in March in which she shared photos of the women who have "truly inspired" her, Stone being the first in the gallery of images. Asked about that post, Stone revealed that she and Spears had a deeper connection, as Spears wrote her "a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life, about the time when people would recognize her for when she shaved her head." The Basic Instinct actress said that in the letter Spears asked her to "help her," though Stone "was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn't help myself. But the truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help, and I needed help."

While Stone did not specify what struggles she was experiencing at the time, in her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, she opened up about the numerous struggles she faced in the entertainment industry. Speaking with Clarkson, Stone went on to reflect on how women are often treated and said she relates to Spears' conservatorship battle, which has made headlines in recent months as the pop singer attempts to have her father removed from overseeing her personal affairs in the conservatorship.

"The true fact of it is, it's very hard to be a very successful woman and not have anyone controlling you, taking your finances and handling you. I’m sure all of the young stars get handled," Stone said, going on to state that "the thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful. And certainly, I can say it’s been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life, and I have certainly had it. And it’s very complicated to take control of your life. It’s very hard to get control of your finances."

Stone's comments come as Spears has been brought back to the forefront of conversations amid the February release of The New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears. The documentary covered Spears life from her first touch of stardom to her relationships with Justin Timberlake and ex-husband Kevin Federline and even the ongoing drama surrounding her conservatorship. It also shed light on the media's coverage and exploitation of Spears throughout her career. While the documentary has prompted a number of celebrities to speak out, Spears only broke her silence on Framing Britney Spears on Tuesday when she shared a video to Instagram of herself dancing. In the video, the singer said her life "has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged… I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!"