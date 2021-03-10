Britney Spears' 'Free Britney' Movement Getting Attention From Congress

✖

The "Free Britney" movement is gaining some serious momentum as Congress is now taking a look into it. Following the documentary Framing Britney Spears that caught attention around the world, those familiar and unfamiliar with her story were left stunned after hearing what those close to her have to say about the matter. But it's not just fans who are paying close attention, U.S. Representatives Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan are throwing in their support behind the worldwide movement as well.

According to The Wrap, both Gaetz and Jordan requested that the committee hold a hearing on court-appointed conservatorship. "Since 2008, Ms. Spears has been under a court-ordered conservatorship. The facts and circumstances giving rise to this arrangement remain in dispute but involve questionable motives and legal tactics by her father and now-conservator, Jamie Spears," the letter read.

The letter then pointed out that Spears' attorney noted that she did not feel her father should be in charge of such decisions, however, things remained the same. "In court appearances in August and November of 2020, Ms. Spears' attorney represented to the court that that [sic] Ms. Spears 'strongly opposed' having her father as a conservator, that she was afraid of her father, and that she would not again perform publicly so long as this arrangement persisted. Despite these pleas, Mr. Spears remains a conservator of her estate."

The letter then noted that it's not just the pop star who's stuck in this situation, that many others are as well. "Ms. Spears is not alone. There are countless other Americans unjustly stripped of their freedoms by others with little recourse. Given the constitutional freedoms at stake and opaqueness of these arrangements, it is incumbent upon our Committee to convene a hearing to examine whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorship." Their letting comes just a week before Spears' next court hearing regarding her case.

Following the documentary, Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari admitted that he has "zero respect" for her father Jamie. While he didn't go into too much detail and he did note that he prefers to keep things involving their relationship private, he didn't hesitate to share his dismay for her dad on a public platform. "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he wrote on his Instagram stories before revealing, "In my opinion, Jamie is a total d—."