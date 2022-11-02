Sharon Stone Reveals She Was Misdiagnosed by Doctor Who Missed a 'Large Fibroid Tumor'

Sharon Stone shared some surprising medical news on social media Tuesday. The Basic Instinct star said she was misdiagnosed by a doctor who missed a large fibroid tumor. Stone, 64, previously had benign tumors removed from her body in 2001.

"Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," Stone wrote in an Instagram Story post. This time it was a "double epidural," she continued. She experienced "worsening pain," so she got a second opinion. The second doctor told her she had a "large fibroid tumor that must come out." Stone also posted the message on Twitter.

Stone shared her story to encourage anyone, especially women, to get a second opinion. "It can save your life," she wrote. "I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thx for your care. It's all good." Stone also recommended her fans check out an article headlined "Women More Likely Than Men to Suffer Misdiagnosis, According to Studies."

In her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone wrote about having benign tumors that were "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone" removed from her body, notes PEOPLE. After the surgery, a plastic surgeon gave Stone larger breast implants without her consent. "When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said 'go better with your hip size' " Stone told The Times. "He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent." Stone claimed the surgeon told her she would look better with "bigger, 'better' boobs."

The title of Stone's memoir is a reference to the stroke and cerebral hemorrhage she suffered in 2001 when she was 43. During the ordeal, a doctor told her she was close to death. "The room was so silent," she recalled in a Today Show interview. "When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."

Stone recovered from the health scare and took a two-year break from acting. However, she believed the stroke hurt her career, as she was no longer getting offers to star in major movies. In recent years though, Stone has given several memorable performances on television and in movies. She starred in three episodes of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, had a role in Netflix's Ratched, and starred in Netflix's Beauty. Her next big project is What About Love, a romantic drama also starring Andy Garcia. It hits theaters on Feb. 14.