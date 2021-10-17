Sharon Stone Responds After Backlash to Jonah Hill Comment

Sharon Stone has responded to the backlash she received for leaving a comment on Jonah Hill’s appearance underneath a post where he specifically requested his fans to not comment on his body. The actress apologized under a PopCulture.com Instagram post recounting the incident. “And I am sorry for that as I of course should certainly understand,” she said.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” Hill said in his post on Wednesday. “Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.” Stone commented under the picture asking if it was okay to say he looks good –– “cuz u do.” Fans quickly corrected her in the comments, repeating the message the Wolf of Wall Street actor expressed.

This isn’t the first time the actor has spoken against critics of his body. He called out the Daily Mail earlier this year for a story the outlet wrote sensationalizing the actor’s uncovered upper body. “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill wrote. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

He continued: “This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love” Hill then added, “Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face.”

Hill is currently said to be working on a new film with Eddie Murphy. while the project for Netflix remains untitled, the movie will reportedly focus on “incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.