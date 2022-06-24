Sharon Stone Reveals She 'Lost 9 Children' Through Miscarriages

Sharon Stone has had a long road in her career, making an impact on film and not shying away from speaking her mind. She also doesn't seem to worry about where she speaks her mind and reveals personal, tragic details.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone wrote in a comment on a PEOPLE Instagram post discussing Peta Murgatroyd's recent admission about losing a child. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

"Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need," Stone continued. "Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

The actress' words carry even more weight following Friday's decision by the Supreme Court regarding Roe vs Wade, but these takes come from before. The overlap and topics shouldn't be ignored, though.

PEOPLE's post that sparked the comment was an exclusive chat with Murgatroyd on her struggle and the eventual loss of her pregnancy. COVID was related and she found herself on the floor, unable to move.

"I had no strength. I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast," The Dancing With the Stars pro said. "It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic."

To complicate matters, her husband was in Ukraine at the time and attempting to survive in the war zone. Neither knew she was pregnant before the doctor shared the bad news, making for quite the awkward moment. "I didn't have that super joyous moment of, 'I'm pregnant again!'" she continued. "I just had the moment of, 'You lost it.'"

Murgatroyd has since revealed she's beginning IVF treatment, hoping to have a little more control over the pregnancy and to "normalize the conversations around miscarriages and IVF."