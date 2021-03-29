Sharon Stone Reveals Surgeons Shocking Decision to Increase Breast Size Without Permission

✖

Sharon Stone made a shocking revelation in her latest interview. The Basic Instinct star claims a doctor increased her breast size without her permission after she had surgery to remove benign tumors in 2001. The same year she had the surgery, the 63-year-old Stone almost died after suffering a stroke and a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Stone needed surgery to remove the tumors that were "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone," she told the British newspaper The Times this weekend, via Yahoo Life. After the surgery was completed, the actress realized she had an increased breast size. "When I was un-bandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said, 'go better with your hip size,'" Stone revealed. The doctor "changed my body without my knowledge or consent," Stone said. She later confronted the doctor, who told her he "thought that I would look better with bigger, better boobs."

The Casino star opened up about her shocking experience before The Beauty of Living Twice, her new memoir, hits bookstores on Tuesday. The title is a reference to her near-death experience in September 2001. She suffered a stroke and experienced a cerebral hemorrhage that lasted nine days. "The room was so silent," she recalled in an interview with Sunday Today's Willie Geist Sunday. "When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is." In her book, she wrote about "the light, the feeling of falling, seeing people who had passed," Geist noted.

She later discovered she was not "the only one who'd had this kind of experience," Stone told Geist. "It's so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it's a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it's a spiritual thing. Personally, I'm with (Albert) Einstein, who believed that it's both."

This was not the first time Stone talked about her experiences after the stroke. In 2019, she told Variety that she struggled to resume her career after she recovered. People were "brutally unkind" to her, she said at the time. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case (over my son), I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover," Stone told the outlet.

Today, Stone feels she is in a "really grateful place," she told Geist. She is still acting regularly, recently appearing in Netflix's Ratched and HBO's Mosaic. "When I was a kid, I always wanted to have a house full of kids running and screaming and dogs, and I got it," Stone said Sunday. "And I feel very blessed and happy about the life I got. We're happy together, and what's better than that?"