Sharon Stone Gets Backlash for Complimenting Jonah Hill’s Body After He Said Not To

Actor Jonah Hill asked his fans not to comment on his body in his latest Instagram post, but Sharon Stone did exactly that. She might have been trying to pay the Wolf of Wall Street actor a compliment, but Hill told his fans that any comment about his body, good or bad, “doesn’t feel good.” Hill later completely restricted Instagram users from commenting on the post.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” Hill wrote on Wednesday. “Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.” When Hill first posted this, he allowed his followers to comment, which might have been a bad idea. “Can I say you look good cuz u do,” Stone wrote in response, reports Page Six.

Instagram users quickly responded to Stone’s comment with backlash. “He literally just said no, Sharon Stone. Sheesh,” one person wrote. “Read the room,” another added. “Would be amazing if you could delete this comment and learn how to read,” one fan commented. Hill later locked the post so people can no longer comment on it.

This was not the first time Hill wrote about body image. Back in February, he responded to a Daily Mail article that included photos of himself in a black wetsuit while surfing. “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends,” the two-time Oscar nominee wrote. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.”

Hill went on to note that at 37, he finally can “love and accept” himself. “This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post,” Hill continued. “And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirts off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

Just last month, Hill went Instagram Official with his girlfriend, surfer and environmental activist Sarah Brady. They sparked romance rumors when they were seen in Southern California together in August. Brady also began sharing pictures with Hill in early August. Hill will next be seen in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, on Dec. 10. He also stars in an upcoming and still-untitled movie directed by Kenya Barris and co-starring Eddie Murphy.