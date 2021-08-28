Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Making Netflix Movie Together

✖

Eddie Murphy is returning to Netflix with a new comedy co-starring The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill. The project, which still does not have a title, will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who also worked with Murphy on Coming 2 America. Murphy also starred in the acclaimed Netflix biopic Dolemite is My Name in 2019 and is working on Beverly Hills Cop 4 for the streamer.

Barris wrote the new Netflix project with Hill, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are unknown, but it is set to be an "incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships," THR reports. Murphy and Hill will be on the opposites of the divides.

Hill is producing under his Strong Baby shingle, while Barris is producing through is Khalabo Ink Society. Kevin Misher of Misher Films is also a producer on the movie. Executive producers are Mychelle Deschamp and Hale Rothstein for Khalabo Ink Society; Strong Baby’s Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin and Andy Berman of Misher Films; David Hyman; and Charisse Hewitt Webster. This will serve as Barris' feature film debut, although he also directed episodes of Black-Ish and #BlackAF. He also wrote or co-wrote the films The Witches, Shaft, Girls Trip, and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Meanwhile, Murphy is set to finally start work on a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie after years and years of talk. Earlier this week, California's Film & TV tax credit program revealed the list of 23 new movies that will film in the state, including Beverly Hills Cop 4. The movie is scheduled to be filmed over 58 days and will generate $78 million in qualified spending, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Beverly Hills Cop 4 will be made for Netflix through a licensing deal the streamer reached with Paramount Pictures, which released the original three movies in 1984, 1987, and 1994.

Hill, who has Oscar nominations for Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, was most recently seen in the 2019 movie The Beach Bum with Matthew McConaughey. His next movie is Don't Look Up, which Netflix will release in theaters on Dec. 10 and to stream on Dec. 24. Don't Look Up was directed by Adam McKay and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as low-level astronomers who have to convince the world that an asteroid is coming to destroy earth. The all-star cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, and Chris Evans.