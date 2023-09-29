Sharon Osbourne Slams Facelift for Making Her Look Like 'Quasimodo'

Sharon Osbourne isn't mincing words when it comes to a facelift she said made her look like The Hunchback of Notre Dame's Quasimodo. The Talk alum, 70, revealed to The Daily Star that she had gone under the knife for a revisionist facelift after a previous one botched her face and left her looking uneven.

"I've been messed up many times. This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before," she told the outlet, as per The Daily Mail. "I looked like Quasimodo because I had one eye here, one eye there. It was wicked," she continued. The Osbournes star is no stranger to plastic surgery, admitting that there is "not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever," but she didn't reveal when she underwent the botched and revisionary surgeries.

Despite vowing in her 2013 autobiography Unbreakable that she would not be getting any more plastic surgeries, she said in May 2019 that she would be getting a "new face" and that her "next surgery's booked." In September 2019, she showed off the results on The Talk, revealing, "I had my neck done, my jowls. They kind of pulled it from the top of my head ... but everything was just lifted up. So, it looks more refreshed." The following month, she told Kelly Clarkson on the American Idol alum's daytime talk show that she initially looked like a "snarling" Elvis Presley during her recovery.

"I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn't feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you," Osbourne said at the time. "I couldn't find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis." Two years later, the television personality went in for a "full facelift" that left her looking "horrendous."

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f-king mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she told The Sunday Times in April 2022. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea." Looking at the results afterward, Osbourne was not pleased. "I'm, like, 'You've got to be f-king joking.' One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f-king Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback,'" she recalled. Even her husband, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, told her, "I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone." It was that botched procedure that really put Osbourne off plastic surgery. "I really f-king pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more," she told The Sun in April 2023. Getting older, Osbourne has realized, "Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."