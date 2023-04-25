Sharon Osbourne Reveals 'Horrendous' Facelift Led to Her Quitting Plastic Surgery

Sharon Osbourne is finished with plastic surgery after The Talk host admitted she had a disastrous facelift in October 2021 that left her with one eye lower than the other. Osbourne has spoken candidly about her plastic surgery in the past and told The Sun Monday that she "pushed it" too far before realizing she wanted to stop.

"That one put me off and it frightens me," Osbourne admitted to the publication. "I really f-ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more." She added, "Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift." This isn't the first time Osbourne has spoken about the "horrendous" facelift she underwent, telling The Sunday Times last year that the five-and-a-half hour procedure was not worth the time, pain or money.

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f-ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she told the outlet at the time. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea." Upon seeing the results of the procedure, Osbourne recalled telling the surgeon, "You've got to be f-ing joking," noting that there were significant differences between both sides of her face. "One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f-ing Cyclops," she remembered. "I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"

Osbourne also opened up during Monday's interview with The Sun about husband Ozzy Osbourne's health after the Black Sabbath rocker announced in February that he was quitting touring due to a spinal injury amid his journey with Parkinson's disease. "Ozzy has been plagued medically by different things that have been wrong," Osbourne shared, admitting it was "tortuous" for her husband to contract COVID-19 last year.

"It is like one thing leads to another then another. For some reason he is tested all the time," she said. "I think, 'No more, please God. He has passed all the tests, he has survived – please leave him alone.'" The musician "misses his fans terribly" and feels he's let them down, which Osbourne said is heartbreaking to see. "Performing is what he is born to do. Ozzy says to me that he can't do anything as good as performing," she said. "I get heartbroken when I hear him say that and knowing he cannot go out and do what he is meant to do. But he will get there."