Sharon Osbourne Reveals 'Horrendous' Facelift Left Her Looking 'Like a F-ing Cyclops'

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about how a "horrendous" facelift she underwent last fall didn't exactly leave her feeling refreshed. The former The Talk host, 69, revealed the procedure that even had husband Ozzy Osbourne concerned in a new interview with London's The Sunday Times published Saturday, April 23.

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f-ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," Osbourne explained of the procedure, which took five and a half hours. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea." When it came time to see the results of the lift, Osbourne was equally horrified. "I'm telling you, it was horrendous," she admitted. "[To the surgeon] I'm, like, 'You've got to be f-ing joking.' One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f-ing Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"

Even her Black Sabbath rocker husband, whom she married in 1982, had to be honest. "He said, 'I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone,'" Sharon recalled. Now that her face is "settling," however, the television personality is much happier with how she looks. This isn't the first time Sharon has received unexpected results from a facelift, opening up about going under the knife during an October 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn't feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you," she explained at the time. "I couldn't find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, 'Why are you snarling at me?' And I'm like, 'I'm not snarling; I'm not doing anything!'"

Sharon also opened up to The Times about being fired from The Talk last year after being accused of making racist comments behind the scenes and racially insensitive comments on screen. "My phone as far as my TV career here [was concerned] was non-existent, not one call. Nothing. In England and Australia it never changed. Here it was like I was dead," she said of her career after the scandal. "Everybody's scared of saying something wrong that somebody would take and sell. It's no way to bloody live. I don't want it. I don't need it. It's just our time to go home."