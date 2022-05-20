Sharon Osbourne Reveals Daughter Aimee Escaped Hollywood Studio Fire That Killed One Person

✖

Sharon Osbourne is grateful that daughter Aimee Osbourne was able to escape from a terrifying studio fire that killed one person in Los Angeles Thursday. The Talk star took to Instagram Thursday to share a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times story about the fire, revealing that Aimee was one of the two people who survived the fire.

The Times reported that firefighters responded to an industrial building at 6600 W. Lexington Ave in Hollywood that is home to multiple recording studios. When a fire sparked in the massive, two-story building, it spread quickly, killing one man and leaving two other people suffering from smoke exposure. The fire's cause is under investigation by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sharon wrote on Instagram that Aimee, who records under the name ARO, her initials, was "lucky" to make it out alive. "Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive," she began. "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety."

"This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code," she continued. "Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire."

Friends and fans of the Osbourne family were quick to send their love and well-wishes. "Glad that Aimee and her producer are safe," wrote The Talk alum Carrie Ann Inaba, "but my heart is hurting for the person who lost their life and their family and loved ones. How scary it must have been for all of them...Prayers for all of you." The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots added, "Omg Mrs!!" One of Sharon's followers wrote in a separate comment, "So sad. Very grateful Aimee made it out safely," noting, "I feel like a lot of studios like this in the US need better fire regulations."