Are Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Leaving the US?

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne could reportedly head back to their roots across the pond soon. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom and escape higher taxes. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that the move was happening due to the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.

Ozzy lamented the move while chatting with the Mirror, as he said that he enjoys living in the sunny state. He said, “We are leaving L.A. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there.” The rockstar is making sure that one major piece of his L.A. home is heading to the United Kingdom, explaining that he’s going to take his recording studio with him.

“I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over,” Ozzy continued. Will the Osbournes ever call Los Angeles home again? The rock legend isn’t ruling anything out. Although, it would take something major for them to come back. Ozzy added, “If they do the taxes better, then I may come back. I do not know.”

The Osbournes’ move comes on the heels of Sharon’s departure from The Talk. In early 2021, Sharon came under fire after she defended her friend Piers Morgan over his insensitive comments on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She said that she stood by her friend, but added that she knew that she would also face criticism for defending him. At the time, she said on The Talk, “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist.” While Sharon later issued a public apology, it was later announced that she was let go from the show after it was determined that “Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

“We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts,” CBS’ official statement on the matter continued. “At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.” Now that Sharon has exited the Los Angeles-based talk show, it appears as though she and her husband are looking for a change of pace by heading back to the United Kingdom.