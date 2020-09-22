Sharon Osbourne Enters COVID-19 Quarantine After 3-Year-Old Granddaughter Tests Positive

✖

Sharon Osbourne revealed she is in quarantine after her granddaughter Minnie tested positive for the coronavirus. Osbourne still appeared on the season premiere of The Talk on Monday, where she explained that she is already halfway through the two-week quarantine. Minnie is the 3-year-old daughter of Jack Osbourne, Osbourne's son with rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Osbourne told co-host Carrie Ann Inaba there was "drama" with her family. "Yes, I was meant to be in the studio. I was so looking forward to it and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID," Osbourne said, reports Entertainment Tonight. "She’s okay. She’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t."

Not how I wanted to start the new season of @TheTalkCBS pic.twitter.com/OA4JTqLvXy — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 21, 2020

Osbourne said she only has one week left of quarantine and then she can leave. "And, as I say, I don’t have it," Osbourne confirmed. "I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe." Jack and ex-wife Lisa Stelly share three children, Minnie, Andy, 5, and Pearl, 8. According to Osbourne, Minnie contracted the virus from one of Jack's employees. "It just goes to show you - she’s three years of age - that children can get COVID," Osbourne pointed out.

Jack and Ozzy are both considered high-risk of coming down with serious complications of the coronavirus. Jack has relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, while Ozzy has Parkinson's Disease. In May, Jack told Entertainment Tonight their family is making sure his dad does not get COVID-19. It would be ironic for him to get a disease started by bats, considering that Osbourne infamously bit the head off a bat on stage in 1982.

Jack said his family is taking the coronavirus seriously and were following social distancing guidelines. Ozzy is "a little depressed because he can't do anything. And he's fallen victim to watching the news all day," Jack told ET. "I'm like, 'Dude, turn that crap off. [Watch] a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. Get, you know, the broad strokes. But let's unplug the IV of news right now."

The coronavirus pandemic also forced Ozzy to delay a trip to Switzerland for Parkinson's treatments. "Hopefully, we'll get there later on in the summer. So, fingers crossed, everything crossed," Osbourne told ET Canada in May. "But he's doing good. He's in good spirits, he's doing good." Ozzy planned to tour this year to promote his new album Ordinary Man, but it was already postponed in February so he could recover from his health issues.