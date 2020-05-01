Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Osbourne Says He Won't Let a 'Disease Started by Bats' Kill His Dad

✖

Jack Osbourne isn't letting rocker dad Ozzy Osbourne's bad boy past come back to bite him when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Black Sabbath rocker's son made a quip about his father's infamous moment in 1982 in which he bit the head off of a bat mid-concert. Jack joked of COVID-19, "Here's the thing, I am not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad. That's not how this is going, OK? This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get my dad back."

Both Jack and Ozzy are considered high-risk when it comes to developing severe cases of COVID-19, as the Portals to Hell host has relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and his father was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease earlier this year. With these pre-existing conditions in mind, the Osbourne family has been taking social distancing very seriously.

"I'm doing great you know. Just been kind of keeping my head down and trying to stay as healthy as possible," Jack shared, adding of his father, "He's a little depressed because he can't do anything. And he's fallen victim to watching the news all day. I'm like, 'Dude, turn that crap off. [Watch] a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. Get the you know, the broad strokes. But let's unplug the IV of news right now."

Ozzy had previously cancelled his world tour in February in order to undergo medical treatments for his Parkinson's, but that all is on pause amid the pandemic. Trying to keep positive and busy while staying at home has been vital for Jack, who has been spending time with his family and his kids.

"There's like this looming shadow of impending doom, and like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe this is happening.' But then I'm on a really good routine at home. I'm exercising everyday, I'm like being one of those [people]. Trying to do good at home," he explained. "I’m just not posting about it."

Jack added that he's been "preparing for this since January" when he saw news of the outbreak in China, which he said had him ready for his Travel Channel series Portals to Hell to go on a production hiatus long before it actually did. He said, "I wasn't so surprised when you know collectively between myself and the network, we were like let's go on hold. I think better safe than sorry. Let's weight the options here."