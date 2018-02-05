Jack Osbourne Announces Birth of Baby Daughter With Adorable Photo

Jack Osbourne announced the birth of his third child, daughter Minnie Theodora Osbourne, with an adorable photo.

Osbourne posted a photo of Minnie wrapped in a white blanket with eyes on it. A blackboard behind her listed the important details about her birth. She was born on Feb. 3 at 5:57 a.m. and weighs 7 lbs.

“Hey everyone meet Minnie! She’s the newest member of my girls only squad. (Andy stole the “i” from inch),” Osbourne wrote. He included the hashtags #girlsrule, #playerscurse, #happydaddy and #hatchling.

The photo made its rounds to other members of the Osbourne family. Sister Kelly Osbourne shared it as well.

“Congratulations to my brother @jackosbourne & his beautiful wife @lisaosbourne on the birth of #MinnieOsbourne. She is perfect in every way,” Kelly wrote. “It was such a beautiful experience to witness the birth of this angel. I love you both so much. #ProudAuntie.”

Osbourne’s wife Lisa also posted the same photo. “The final member of my little girl squad. Everyone, meet the angelic, miss Minnie,” Lisa wrote.

The 32-year-old Osbourne and 30-year-old Lisa announced the pregnancy in August 2017. She posted a selfie with her baby bump and husband behind her. “Literally ate the biggest burrito ever,” she wrote.

However, the couple kept the pregnancy private. According to Us Weekly, they decided to keep the baby’s gender a surprise until she was born, and Lisa opted to keep photos of her baby bump to a minimum on Instagram. She did post a photo of two-year-old Andy painting her belly in October though.

“Lisa is currently redecorating the entire house,” Osbourne told Us Weekly in October. “We’re repainting the kitchen, the cabinetry, replacing all the hardware. She now hates all of the rugs in our house, so we’re replacing all the rugs. It’s just like, ‘Please stop.’”

He knew better though, and never stopped her.

“I know not to rock the boat. I can’t say ‘No, we’re not doing that,’ because it gets tense,” Osbourne told Us Weekly. “If I just smile and nod, I get to go surfing!”

Osbourne is the son of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne. He co-hosts History’s Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour with his father.

Lisa is a professional cake decorator and the founder of Fancy Sprinkles. Osbourne and Lisa have two other children, Andy and 5-year-old Pearl.

Photo credit: Isntagram / @Jack Osbourne