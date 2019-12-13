Jack Osbourne Shares Rare Photo Alongside Kids After Welcoming ‘Latest Addition to Our Tribe’

Jack Osbourne‘s family officially has a new member! The television producer used Instagram on Tuesday to introduce his followers to his family’s new dog, sharing a slideshow of photos of a bulldog named Danny adjusting to his new home. The first photo saw Danny hanging out in the back of a car with Osbourne’s daughters Pearl and Andy while their dad snapped the family shot from the front seat. The second was of Danny getting to know his new backyard, and the third was a snap of the pup totally passed out on a couch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne) on Dec 10, 2019 at 10:58am PST

“Meet Danny aka Lord Flashheart. He’s the latest addition to our tribe,” Osbourne wrote. “We rescued him from a fantastic organization called [Road Dogs and Rescue]. Check them out and help out if you can. He’s an absolutely love! #roaddogsrescue #rescuedog #bully #bulldogsofinstagram.”

Osbourne shares Pearl, 7, Andy, 4, and daughter Minnie, 1, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. The couple finalized their divorce in March after six years of marriage. Stelly had initially filed for divorce in May 2018, and Osbourne wrote on Instagram at the time that the news of their split “has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone.”

“First and foremost, we absolutely still love each other,” he continued. “Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

A source told PEOPLE in March, “Jack and Lisa are both doing well, getting along great as friends, and are still very much involved as a family with the kids.”

It was recently reported that the 34-year-old is now dating Aree Gearheart after the couple attended the American Music Awards together in November. The two were at the show to cheer on Osbourne’s dad, Ozzy Osbourne, as he performed with Post Malone and Travis Scott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne) on Nov 25, 2019 at 1:16am PST

A few days later, Gearheart joined Jack, his mom, Sharon Osbourne, and his sister, Kelly Osbourne, for lunch and some grocery shopping at the Los Angeles marketplace Joan’s on Third, PEOPLE reports.

