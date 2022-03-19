Sharon Osbourne Reveals New Job Amid Rumors of Leaving US With Husband Ozzy

As rumors circulate claiming Sharon Osbourne was relocating with husband Ozzy Osbourne across the pond, the former Talk host reveals she’ll be starring on the UK’s TalkTV with friend Piers Morgan. Morgan posted on Twitter a video announcement revealing a new talk show on Thursday.

“So what I’m really looking for in my co-workers at Talk TV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me,” Morgan said. “Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little big dangerous. But also somebody who every time they open their gobby little mouth, it makes global news.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

At which point, Osbourne slides into the camera next to Morgan. “Um, where do I sign, Piers?” she asks.

https://twitter.com/TheTalkUK/status/1504540306397671428?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Morgan and Osbourne have remained good friends for years, standing by each other long after their America’s Got Talent days. Following Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle and her interview with Oprah –– which inspired an international wave of backlash labeling Morgan’s words as racist, Osbourne stood by her friend’s side and even defended him online after he resigned from his post on Good Morning Britain. “I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth,” she tweeted.

Her comments sparked a tense argument with her costars on The Talk and another workplace investigation, which resulted in her being ousted from the show. Morgan returned the favor by standing up for Osbourne in a column in the Daily Mail. “What’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms. Markle,” he wrote. “It’s about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that’s everyone’s right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it.”

The new show is expected to premiere on the new UK channel aimed to rival the BBC News, Sky News, and GB News and is eyeing a spring 2022 premiere.