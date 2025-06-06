‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran, 76, Confesses Which Cosmetic Procedures She’s Undergone

Barbara Corcoran is revealing all that it takes for her to say she “woke up like this.”

The 76-year-old Shark Tank star took to social media on Wednesday with a post captioned, “Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets.”

Corcoran then shared two photos, both of which show her sitting on a sofa wearing a white suit. “I woke up like this…” she wrote over the first image, encouraging people to swipe for the big reveal.

The second photo showed Corcoran mid-laugh as she broke down all of the cosmetic and beauty procedures she undergoes to look as good as she does. Starting with an “at home hair cut & color every 6 weeks,” Corcoran went on to share some of the more invasive work she has had done, including “an eye lift, neck lift, ear filler four times a year, fractional CO2 laser on face 1x a year and brow wax” once a month.

The businesswoman also shared that she’s had “three facelifts, lower eyelid skin pinch, filler four times a year, brow lift, professional teeth whitening, fractional 1550 laser once a year, and a clear and brilliant laser twice a year.”

Corcoran’s transparent post comes after Kylie Jenner shocked TikTok users by responding to user Rachel Leary’s plea asking for The Kardashians star to share the details of her breast augmentation.

In the comments section, Jenner wrote that her implants were “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” adding, “Hope this helps lol.” She even dropped the name of her surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, who was quick to express on Instagram how “honored” he was to be acknowledged by Jenner, despite his office’s strict patient confidentiality policies.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, was then inspired to come clean about using Fisher for her “first facelift” in 2011, calling the surgeon a “superstar class act.”

“You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!!,” she wrote in the comments, “and made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid.” The momager continued, “You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!”