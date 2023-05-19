'Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Recreates Martha Stewart's 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover

Barbara Corcoran is putting her own spin on Martha Stewart's history-making Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover! The Shark Tank star, 74, recreated the stunning cover in her New York City apartment, donning a white swimsuit and orange coverup similar to Stewart's photoshoot styling in a photo she shared on Instagram.

"I can't cook, but I sure can swim. @si_swimsuit @marthastewart48," the businesswoman quipped in the caption. Corcoran's recreation came after Stewart became the oldest woman to ever appear on the cover of the annual issue of Sports Illustrated at 81 years old, and the lifestyle mogul definitely approved of the imitation. "Looking great barbara Corcoran!!!!!" she commented.

The Martha Stewart Living star told Sports Illustrated that in order to prepare for her photoshoot, she increased her Pilates practice to three times a week, watched what she ate and stopped drinking alcohol. Becoming a cover model for the publication, Stewart hoped, would inspire other women her age to explore their own possibilities. "It certainly has aroused an interest in many, many different places. I just got an email from Gayle King," Stewart said. "She wrote, 'Congratulations, this is really great. You look stunning, and blah, blah, blah.' I wrote back to her, 'Next year is your year.' She wrote back, 'I would have never even considered that it would happen, but now?' That's what's happening. People are now reimagining their future," she revealed. "And that's what it's all about. You can call upon the past but reimagining the future for yourself, for your family, for anybody is a very good thing right now, because of the chaos this word is in."

Stewart added to Variety she's had largely "very good" feedback on social media in regard to the photoshoot, except for "a few naysayers" who claim she has had plastic surgery. "I've had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever," she insisted. "I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I'm very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day." Stewart added, "Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It's a weird thing for me. I really and truly don't do a lot."