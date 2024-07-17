Shannen Doherty's 'Heathers' Co-Star Reacts to Her Passing: Read Lisanne Falk's Message

Shannen Doherty's death has brought out many memorials and tributes from her former co-stars. Now, Lisanne Falk — one of Doherty's costars from the '80s cult classic Heathers — has written a message, reacting to the death of her late castmate.

"I've felt quite conflicted about whether I should post anything about Shannen's passing," Falk began. "TBH, Shannen and I weren't friends. I hadn't seen or spoken to her since the cast & crew screening of HEATHERS, the movie that defined us both in a public fashion."

"By chance...I had recently listened to her podcast and was genuinely moved by her desire to 'set the record straight' as she owned up to some of the uncomfortable hunks of truth in her past," Falk continued. "We've all got them. Yet Shannen's courage in addressing them publicly as her health deteriorated, well, there is really only one response- How...very!"

"I am truly saddened to hear the news. And if her portrayal of Heather Duke were to serve as her epitaph, I, for one, as the last remaining Heather would think it more than sufficient," Falk added, referring to the death of Heathers actress Kim Walker, who passed away in 2001. "Certainly no one else could have landed the line: 'Veronica, why are you pulling my dick?' like Shannen did."

"Apparently my generation has reached that station in life where it's time we look back in order to try to understand how we got here," Falk went on to day. "Tragically, Heather Chandler never had the chance to reflect, and now Heather Duke was interrupted just as she was clearing her throat."

(Photo: From left to right, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker and Winona Ryder on set of the film 'Heathers', 1988. - New World Pictures/Getty Images)

Falk then offered, ""If it is Heather McNamara's fate to have the last word for the Heather's, then let it be this: It's been an honor to occupy our own little patch of the zeitgeist, together as one, out here on the fringe, where all the cool kids hang, a cult classic."

"Thank you, Heather. And Heather," Falk concluded her message. "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, Shannen. You always had the balls, didn't you? For better or worse, no more pulling your dick."

Sadly, on July 13, Doherty passed away, following a years-long battle with cancer. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, but after treatments and surgery, she announced in 2017 that her cancer was in remission. In February 2020 she revealed that her cancer had returned.