Holly Marie Combs Pays Tribute to 'Charmed' Co-Star Shannen Doherty Following Death

Holly Marie Combs is mourning the loss of her "better half" Shannen Doherty. The Charmed star paid tribute to her former co-star and longtime "best friend" after her death at age 53 on July 13, sharing photos to Instagram from their decades-long friendship.

"My better half of 31 years," Combs, 50, began her tribute. "There is a hollow in my chest and I can't seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now."

Combs said that Doherty's memory will live on in her own sons, Riley and Finley, writing, "I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own. They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride. They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero f---s given. Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise."

Praising the Heathers actress as a "fierce fighter til the end," her "most ardent champion," "loyal protector" and "best friend," Combs concluded, "You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you."

Doherty's publicist announced on July 14 that the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress had died the day prior following a years-long battle with cancer. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Leslie Sloane said in a statement at the time. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

(Photo: Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs attend the LA Art Show and Los Angeles Fine Art Show's 2016 opening night premiere party benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Los Angeles Convention Center. - Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Doherty's many friends and loved ones have paid tribute to her publicly since, including fellow Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan.

Milano released a statement to Entertainment Weekly expressing her condolences for her former co-star, with whom she feuded during their time on the show. "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of," said Milano. "She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

McGowan took to Instagram with her message, praising Doherty as someone with "the heart of a lion" and "passion for craft" that was "often mislabeled as trouble." She continued, "We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect," calling Doherty "a soft-hearted badass as there ever was" and "a force of energy that will live forever in hearts." McGowan concluded, "May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister."