Shannen Doherty Praised Alyssa Milano Right Before Her Death

Before her death, Shannen Doherty praised her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano. It's no secret the two actresses had some differences, as proven by their public feud. Despite playing sisters on Charmed for three seasons before Doherty left, their relationship was anything but. Milano even reportedly got her fired from the fantasy drama. However, not long before Doherty's sudden death, she put aside their differences, at least for a little bit.

Via New York Post, Doherty shared on the Charmed podcast The House of Halliwell that Milano brought a "different flavor" to the role of Phoebe Halliwell, which was originally given to Lori Rom. After filming the pilot, though, something else was needed, and Milano stepped into the shoes of Phoebe.

"Lori and Alyssa are very, very, very different people," Doherty explained. "So, Lori's performance was different than Alyssa's. Lori was a lot like Holly and I in the sense of [being] very grounded in drama. The presentation was much more serious, and it was way darker, which was my style. So, I loved the presentation, and I thought everybody was great. When Alyssa came in, it provided a levity that I think the show ended up needing. She came in, and she did a great job. And yeah, just brought, like, a slightly different flavor to the show."

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly after Shannen Doherty's death, Alyssa Milano acknowledged their feud and "complicated relationship," but she was still someone Milano "deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her."

In January, Doherty revealed there were "a lot of people" she did not want to come to her funeral. News Nation Now reports that, unsurprisingly, Milano will allegedly not be getting an invite alongside Doherty's Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, who she also had a somewhat complicated relationship with over the years.

It's certainly sad that Doherty and Milano weren't able to repair before it was too late, but it does sound like even with their history, there was definitely still some love and care for each other deep down. Their relationship may have been the opposite of Prue and Phoebe's, but at least there is always Charmed that fans can look back on, and it's streaming on Peacock.