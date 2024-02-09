'Charmed' Drama: Holly Marie Combs Defends Shannen Doherty Amid Alyssa Milano Feud

Alyssa Milano doesn't have any Charmed allies. Amid her public feud with Shannen Doherty, her fellow co-star Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan are supporting Doherty. Milano has been accused of having Doherty fired off the show, and Doherty blames her for her past rift with Combs. Combs shared a lengthy statement in response to Milano's recent comments in an Instagram post. "In the spirit of not being a the quiet one or the middle child anymore," she began. "I feel the need to defend myself after the many continuing attacks that have ensued since Alyssa stepped out on the stage and essentially called Shannen and I liars when she was simply asked what it was like to work with Rose."

Combs added: "First off, this is not revisionist history. This is just the history she didn't want people to know about. And the history Shannen wasn't ready to talk about until one month ago. No one should have to lie about their own life for the comfort of another. And I have a big problem with injustice. I heard that Alyssa said she did not have the power to fire anyone which is ironic because this was actually all about power."

Combs claims things became so bad that mediators were brought onto set, adding of Milano, "She had the power the stop the process at any time. There was a case being built which is now clear. A case Alyssa and Alyssa alone had the power to stop. And when the producers said ok we will let Shannen go Alyssa also had the power to say no I don't want that. But she did not. She had the power to say no just as Shannen had said no I don't want you to replace Alyssa when posed with the same option."

McGowen commented on the post, writing in part: "Sometimes a mess has to be made for things to be cleaned up. This for me is way bigger than a TV show, it goes to years of continuous behind-the-scenes character assassination and targeted reputation smearing because of narcissistic pathological jealousy. I wish none of it had to be this way."