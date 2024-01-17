Shannen Doherty Discusses 'a Lot of People' She Doesn't Want at Her Funeral

Shannen Doherty recently had a "morbid" but "fun" conversation about her funeral and how there are "a lot of people" she doesn't want to attend. During a new episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast — wherein she was joined by her best friend and executor of her will, Chris Cortazzo — the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted, "I'm horrible at funerals. I don't know if anybody is actually good at funerals, but I am the girl who like, literally sobs. I can't handle it."

The actress — who has been battling stage four cancer — then went on to speak candidly, saying, "There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there. I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons. Like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral." She continued, "But they will, because it's the politically correct thing to do and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don't want people to be crying or people to privately be like, 'Thank God that b— is dead now.'"

After Cortazzo asked her for a list of who should be invited to the memorial services, Doherty quipped, "That's the shorter, that's the better list. I can't give you a list of who I don't want because that's way too long." She then clarified, "I'm talking about people who just really don't like me. I just don't want those people there and I know who they are."

Doherty then added, "I abhor fakeness. I can't stand people who want to all of the sudden pretend that they found Jesus and they're so sorry and they repent and they didn't mean anything bad that they said about you, blah, blah, blah. I can't stand that. I'm like, 'No, no, no. I know you're still the exact same petty human being. Don't. Just stay away from me. We're good. I don't need to say something bad about you, you don't need to say something bad about me, but we can just ignore each other.'"