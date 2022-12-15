Shanna Moakler Shades Khloé Kardashian After Fans Compare Them

Shanna Moakler got a little shady when her Instagram followers compared her to Khloé Kardashian. The former pageant queen, who was married to Kourtney Kardashian's now-husband Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008, took to the comment section of her Dec. 12 lingerie photoshoot to respond to comparisons being made between her and The Kardashians star.

"Literally thought that was Khloé Kardashian," one person commented, to which the Celebrity Big Brother alum replied, "Khloé doesn't even look like Khloé, what are you people smoking lol." When another Instagram user wrote, "Girl, Khloé got the same face," Moakler fired back, "I think her surgery came out beautiful."

Moakler, who shares daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 19, with Barker and 23-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya, has been open about undergoing plastic surgery in the past, sharing the details of her "mommy makeover" in October 2018, which included a tummy tuck, liposuction and butt augmentation. Khloé, meanwhile, has denied plastic surgery speculation over the years, admitting only to having gotten a nose job.

"It did used to bother me when people were [saying] I've had 12 face transplants. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I have?' I was like, 'That's crazy,'" she said during a May appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I just couldn't figure out why people thought that. I've had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. ... I don't care to lie about it."

Moakler has a bit of a shady history with Khloé as well, recounting on a February episode of Celebrity Big Brother the time she accidentally called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a donkey on TV. "I went to do The Wendy Williams Show. She just asked, 'Oh, are you going to attend Lamar [Odom] and Khloé's wedding?'" Moakler told fellow houseguests Carson Kressley and Chris Kirkpatrick. "I thought she said Kim [Kardashian], and I didn't like Kim. And I was like, 'I'm not gonna go to that donkey's wedding.' Right after I said it, I heard the audience, and [I] was like, 'What did I say?'"