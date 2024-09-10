Why Khloé Kardashian Is 'Having a Really Hard Time' Right Now

If it's one thing Khloe Kardashian is good at, it's being a mom. The Good American founder takes great pride in being a mother to her daughter, True, and son, Tatum – both of whom she shares with her ex, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Her dedication to her children has played put over the past few seasons of the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, with her sisters, namely Kim, criticizing her strict schedule she sticks to with her kids. She's been encouraged to spend more time on herself and feeding her own passion, but she insists she'd rather focus on her babies. And as True heads to 1st grade, Kardashian is rarely keeping it together.

"It's always such a rollercoaster of emotions when True starts a new school year. This year is a big milestone for her… first grade," Khloe wrote on Snapchat on Aug. 26, as reported by E! News. "I'm not going to lie, I am having a really hard time processing fear." She says she's proud of True, admitting the milestone comes with "this strange mixture of loss, anxiety and fear."

She added: "There's this undeniable feeling that I'm losing parts of who she was with each day that passes. The little parts of who she used to be are being replaced with new parts that will make up the next little amazing person she will become. And I miss her. All the little versions of her who I used to know. Time moves fast, faster every year it feels like, and this new school year is a reminder to me to fully embrace every moment and soak it all in. "She is more than I could ever have dreamed of in a daughter," she continued. "Seeing her grow makes me excited for the years and experiences ahead." Luckily, she still has Tatum, 2, at home.