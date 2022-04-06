Shanna Moakler Reacts to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

✖

Shanna Moakler has reacted to reports that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, wed Kourtney Kardashian. The Celebrity Big Brother star issued a statement to PEOPLE in which she wished the couple well. Moakler was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008 and they share two children together — daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18. Barker also serves as a father figure to Moakler's daughter Atiana, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya.

Following the Grammy Awards, Kardashian and Barker reportedly headed to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas in the early morning hours on Monday. They reportedly exchanged vows in front of an "Elvis impersonator." While it has been reported that they wed, it's unclear if they obtained a marriage license prior to the ceremony in order to make things official. Nonetheless, Moakler wished them well via a statement to PEOPLE.

"Congratulations to the happy couple," she said. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together." This isn't the first time that Moakler has addressed her ex-husband's new relationship. In May 2021, she told PEOPLE that she was "genuinely happy" for Barker. She added, "I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father. As long as [Kardashian's] good to my children, that's truly all I really care about. My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key."

Kardashian and Barker's wedding ceremony reportedly took place on Monday morning after they attended the Grammy Awards together. The couple, who announced their engagement in October, reportedly went to the venue with their own photographer security. They did not permit the venue to take photos. TMZ reported that this won't be their only celebration, writing "Our sources say this will not be the only ceremony to mark the couple's commitment. We're told there will be 'several' other celebrations, with lots of fanfare."

Marty Frierson, the owner of the chapel where Kardashian and Barker got married, said that the ceremony was rather quick and that it lasted around 30 minutes. He noted that it was "very important to them" that they had the "Vegas experience." Frierson added, "They had a good time. They just romanced and got married. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot [of] love and had a lot of fun."