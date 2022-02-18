Shanna Moakler Opens up About Flirting With Lamar Odom Inside the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House

Shanna Moakler is opening up about her flirtations with Lamar Odom inside the Celebrity Big Brother house after learning that her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was rethinking their relationship following her return to the real world Monday. The former Miss USA told TMZ Friday that she’s not interested in Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband in any way, but understands why Rondeau was upset.

Moakler validated the feelings of her beau, whom she’s been on and off with since 2020, saying that some of the comments she made inside the house would have hurt her feelings if the roles were reversed. She continued that she never meant to hurt Rondeau, whom she said had a “real and honest love” with her. The couple is now taking things day by day, but the two are still together and “working on us,” Moakler added.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the model was inside the Big Brother house, fans noticed from the outside that Rondeau had unfollowed her on Instagram and taken all of their photos off of his profile. Asked why he made such a drastic move while his girlfriend was secluded, Rondeau told Page Six, “Soon they will know.”

Moakler’s former houseguest Teddi Mellencamp also shared there was trouble in the relationship after being the first player to be evicted from the house. “Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality claimed on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast. “Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl.”

Co-host Tamra Judge asked if Rondeau was flirting in Mellencamp’s DMs while his girlfriend was away, but the former Bravo personality clarified he was “not hitting on” her. However, she claimed he was making negative comments about his girlfriend to her, which Mellencamp found concerning.

“I said, ‘Oh, Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat.’ Obviously joking. It’s a beanie cap, I don’t care. It’s my bad attempt at humor,” Mellencamp said of her Instagram Story that drew a response from Rondeau. “But he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again,’ and then something negative about her. … Now I have a little bit [of] additional concerns for Shanna.”