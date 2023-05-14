Tom Brady Includes Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in Mother's Day Tribute

Tom Brady included Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan in his Mother's Day tribute on Sunday. Moynahan and Brady are parents to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, 15. Brady and Bundchen, who were married between February 2009 and October 2022, are parents to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady's post also included several photos with his mother, Galynn.

"Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady, 45, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for your love, compassion, and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

Brady and Moynahan, who stars on CBS' Blue Bloods, dated from 2004 to 2006. Moynahan found out she was pregnant with Jack after their split, and he was born in 2007. In late January, Brady shared a photo with Moynahan and Jack, the same picture he included in his Mother's Day post.

In an October episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Brady said Jack is already playing football. "I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said at the time. "So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports."

Brady will get to spend even more time watching his children play sports now that he's retired. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated early in the playoffs in January, Brady said he was retiring for good. The decision came a year after he retired, then infamously unretired after a month.

"I'm retiring. For good," told fans in a video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me."

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to be an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. However, there are rumors that he is looking to back out of the deal. Meanwhile, there are also rumors that Brady is in talks to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.