Why Ariel Winter Says August 27, 2016 'Was One of the Best Days' of Her Life

Ariel Winter is looking back at the best day of her life. The Modern Family alum is known for being quite the dog person, frequently posting pictures and videos of her pups on Instagram, even including them in a very sweet Christmas photo with her and her beau, Luke Benward. Winter recently took to Instagram to reveal that she got a tattoo of her dog, Chloe, and shared photos from the day she rescued her "soul dog" on Aug. 27, 2016, which was one of the best days of her life.

"Prior to contacting a GS rescue, I didn't know much about the rescue world," Winter admitted. "I had only ever had one dog (I got Casper in 2014 when I was 16), and he was not a rescue. When I decided to get a second dog, I was introduced to rescue and immediately knew I wanted to learn more and get involved. After doing some research, I chose to rescue. Once I moved out into my own place, I contacted a GS rescue in downtown LA and connected with the most wonderful woman, Maria Wagner, who let me know they had just brought in a stray female that she thought I may be interested in."

"I told her I wanted to come and meet her right away," Winter continued. "When I got there, it didn't take long to know I was taking her home. When I looked into her eyes, I knew it was meant to be. I knew she was my best friend, and one of the deepest connections I'd ever have. She is my whole heart. I don't know where I would be without Chloe, and even the smallest thought of one day doing life without her breaks me to my core. The day I rescued her she began to heal my broken inner child without me even realizing it. Chloe ignited my passion for rescue and showed me my purpose."

The actress made sure to start off her post by saying that Chloe was just fine, since the caption made it seem otherwise. Since she's coming up on the eighth anniversary of rescuing Chloe this August, it sounds like she is as grateful as ever for the pup, who is surely her best friend. Since rescuing Chloe, Ariel Winter has rescued five more dogs, and it wouldn't be surprising if that number grew. Not only is it for a good cause, but the pups are absolutely adorable, which is double the fun.