Shakira and Drake Spark Dating Rumors

Are Shakira and Drake Hollywood's new hot couple? The two global superstars sparked dating rumors over the weekend after being spotted leaving the same West Hollywood party within minutes of one another around 3:30 a.m., according to The Daily Mail. Neither the "One Dance" rapper, 36, nor the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 46, have spoken out about the rumors, nor were the two photographed at the party together.

Rumors of the stars' outing come just weeks after Shakira was linked to Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler, having been spotted together enjoying dinner at London's Novikov Restaurant & Bar late last month. The two celebs arrived separately after 10 p.m., according to Entertainment Tonight, and left separately around 1:30 a.m., with the NBA player's security team reportedly escorting Shakira to her vehicle.

Shakira has been living the single life for more than a year now, having announced her split from Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué in June 2022 after 11 years together. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," said the couple, who share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, in a joint statement. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Shakira has since released multiple songs about the split, accusing Piqué of leaving her for a younger woman. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you," she sings in Spanish in "BZRP Music Session #53," which also not-so-subtly mentions the name of her ex and his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, whom he went Instagram official with in January.

The "Beautiful Liar" singer opened up about her breakup to Elle for the magazine's October issue, calling it "one of the most difficult, darkest hours" of her life. "Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I've ever addressed this situation in an interview," she said at the time. "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."