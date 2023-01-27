Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Introduces His 23-Year-Old Girlfriend

Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend have gone "Instagram official." Piqué introduced Clara Chía Marti on the social media platform on Jan. 25. In the photo, the former FC Barcelona player is snuggled up to Marti as the blonde woman gives the camera a close-lipped smile. Piqué didn't caption the photo but left his comments section on, which is filled with sarcastic remarks and Shakira lyrics. One person posted lyrics from her BZRP Music Sessions #53, writing, "It has a name of a good person, CLEARLY, it is not what it sounds like. "IT'S CLEARLY THE SAME AS YOU, FOR GUYS LIKE YOU," a fan commented. Another insulted the footballer, "You could be anything and you decided to be the joke. "They even look like family," a user remarked.

Piqué's move to reveal his new partner comes as Shakira ripped into Piqué and Marti in her "BZRP Music Sessions #53." Originally in Spanish, the lyrics translate to, "Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago. A she-wolf like me is not for rookies. A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you (Shakira has a 2009 song titled "She Wolf"). For guys like you. I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you. "I'm not getting back with you, don't cry for me, nor beg me. I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you. I only make music, sorry that it bothers you," the lyrics continue.

Last summer, Shakira, 45, and soccer player Piqué, 35, ended their 12-year romance after Piqué allegedly left Shakira in favor of Marti, 23. Piqué's relationship with Marti was widely reported as an affair, and Shakira was apparently "devastated" when online detectives discovered Marti in a Zoom interview conducted by Piqué from their shared house. At the time, they were reportedly still together. In "BZRP Music Sessions #53," she also addresses the Spanish tax fraud case, Piqué's new, younger girlfriend, and her living next door to her mother-in-law. The Spanish government claims Shakira owes $15 million in back taxes from 2012 to 2014, for which she will stand trial. Prosecutors in Spain said they would ask a court to sentence her to eight years and two months in prison if convicted.