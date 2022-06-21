Shailene Woodley Reveals Injury While Vacationing in Morocco

Shailene Woodley is dealing with quite the injury while on holiday. On Instagram, the actor posted a photo of herself lounging outside while treating her ankle with some ice. In her caption, she explained that she injured herself while on vacation in Morocco.

The Big Little Lies star posted a photo of herself lounging outside with a very picturesque landscape in the background. But, the focal point of the image was the bag of ice on her left ankle. Even though Woodley hurt herself, she still wrote that Morocco has been "incredible." Although, her injury is far from it. She explained that she hurt her ankle due to the "tiny little 3" sneaky hidden steps everywhere." Woodley even referred to the architectural issue as "a real b*tch."

Woodley made headlines earlier this year due to her relationship with Aaron Rodgers. After dating for around two years, they called off their engagement, as InTouch Weekly reported in February. An insider told the outlet, "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together. She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy." Ultimately, the source added that they "couldn't make it work. There were too many obstacles. They're both adults and decided to part amicably."

Even though it was reported that Woodley and Rodgers had split, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors after they were seen hanging out once again. It was later reported that they attempted to give their relationship another go, but that it did not work out. An insider told E! News about their brief reunion, "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

Since then, Rodgers has been linked to a woman named Blu, per the New York Post. When the news first made the rounds, some described Blu as a practicing witch. However, she later addressed that rumor by writing on Instagram, "I do not identify as a witch. Y'all are hilarious." While the football player does follow Blu on Instagram, Rodgers has yet to comment on the relationship rumors.