Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Attend Wedding Together Despite Breakup Reports

Despite the fact that they called off their engagement in February, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still spending quite a bit of time together. Entertainment Tonight reported that the former couple attended the wedding of Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers teammate, David Bakhtiari, at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, over the weekend. Rodgers officiated the ceremony and, according to reports, the former couple even packed on a little PDA.

“During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck,” a source revealed. “On the way to the reception the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom.”

This Isn’t the first time they were seen out and about following their split. The two were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, according to E! News, just one week after reports came out that the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Big Little Lies star ended their engagement.

A source told E! News that Rodgers and Woodley “came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together.” The source also noted that the two didn’t “hang out too long.” On the day Rodgers and Woodley were spotted together, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about the Instagram post he made on Monday night, which included a message to Woodley.

“She’s an incredible woman, talented, smart, kind,” he said. “She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift and having a partner like that makes life so much more enjoyable.” Rodgers also said, “I think that living a life of gratitude is so important and when you meet your person, life just changes and you can’t possibly not be changed being around those special people.”

In the Instagram post, Rodgers talked about how much Woodley meant to him. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Rodgers wrote. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”